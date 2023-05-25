Eurasian Economic Commission: Number of labor migrants from Russia to Armenia increased by 272% in 2022

Vučić nominates Milos Vučević as ruling Serbian Progressive Party head

Syunik governor: border settlements have enough weapons for self-defense

Nepal PM to hold talks with India's Narendra Modi

Nubarashen landfill fire extinguished

Kishida willing to meet Kim Jong Un over kidnappings of Japan citizens

Iran calls Zelenskyy's statement 'worthless political show'

Armenia MoD publishes names of soldiers disappeared on the border

Bordachev: Turkey is very poorly represented in Central Asia

Erdogan accuses Germany of violating press freedom

Explosion in Russia’s Pskov damages oil pipeline building

Nikkei Asia: Japan and NATO increase cooperation to counter China, Russia

RA MOD: Car operated by 2 servicemen delivering provisions found on inter-positional roa

Car overturned in Shirak Province

The President of The Artsakh Republic convened a session of the Security Council

Çavuşoğlu: Turkey's EU membership still a goal, though process unlikely to “revive”

Turkish interior minister sued for use of facial recognition app

Communication with 2 servicemen of the RA Armed Forces supplying food to combat positions was interrupted

Pashinyan received American Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group

Dollar, euro gain value

New presidential decrees prohibit assemblies, curtail freedom of expression in Karabakh

Cavusoglu: Turkey ready to take positive steps with Armenia if it signs peace agreement with Azerbaijan

MFA of Armenia: Signing of the peace treaty is not included in the agenda of the Chișinău meeting

Ararat Mirzoyan, Louis Bono confer about Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization process (PHOTOS)

Azerbaijan pursues policy of energy ‘suffocation’ of Karabakh but says it provides electricity

Karabakh medical patients’ transfer to Armenia by Red Cross resumes

Azerbaijan deputy PM speaks about ‘Zangezur corridor’ at Kazan forum

Armenia opposition MP: Russia response to Azerbaijan should have been more decisive

Ruling power lawmaker:Armenian side hears for first time that Russia supports Azerbaijan position on ‘Zangezur corridor’

Armenia ruling force MP: There is clear position on unblocking of regional communications

Azerbaijan ambassador to France sees chance for signing peace treaty with Armenia at European summit

Armenia deputy FM briefs UN Secretary General special adviser on the growing humanitarian crisis in Karabakh

Karabakh's bilaterally surrounded Lisagor village head: Youth want to leave the community, go to university

Russia presidential spox: Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement signing possible in foreseeable future

Armen Grigoryan, Louis Bono discuss Armenia-US relations’ agenda

NATO special representative holds meetings in Azerbaijan

Armenia President: War of 2020 was predictable back in 1990-1991 but we didn't want to face the truth

Azerbaijan defense minister visits Georgia

Armenia ombudswoman briefs Netherlands envoy on problems due to Lachin corridor blockade by Azerbaijan

Armenia PM: Deepening of neighborly relations with Georgia is among priorities of our foreign policy

Parliament speaker to Armenia graduating schoolchildren: Try to become your best version, not to be lazy

US State Department: We believe that an agreement is in reach between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Philip Reeker: Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement must include various concepts

Newspaper: Armenia authorities’ prominent figures involved in illegal drugs’ import

Russia deputy PM: Azerbaijan, Armenia equally understand how transport corridors must be unblocked

Full speech of Pashinyan and Putin at bilateral meeting

Overchuk: We will discuss many important details with Armenia, Azerbaijan deputy PMs in one week

Trilateral meeting of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia ended

Trilateral meeting of Aliyev, Putin and Pashinyan begins

Putin: Azerbaijan recognizes full sovereignty of Armenia

Putin: Russia trade with Armenia reached $5 billion in 2022

Putin: Russia has never changed its position on Lachin corridor

Putin: Trilateral meeting will discuss unblocking of transport links

Pashinyan and Putin meet in Moscow

Pashinyan, Aliyev have war of words over ‘Zangezur corridor’ term interpretation

Russia’s Putin thanks Armenia’s Pashinyan for not opposing Azerbaijan’s Aliyev visit to EAEU meeting

Putin: There are principled agreements between Armenia, Azerbaijan regarding territorial integrity

Peskov: No predictions regarding Putin, Aliyev, Pashinyan meeting yet

Russia defense minister signs documents on deployment of nuclear weapons on Belarus territory

Georgian Airways to launch transit flights to Europe for Russians

Aliyev announces possibility of signing peace agreement with Armenia

Overchuk: 89% of goods transactions within EAEU are carried out in our national currencies

Czech Republic embassy in Armenia temporarily suspends Schengen visa applicants’ registration

Armenia premier: EAEU-Iran free trade agreement entry into force is paramount to us

Karabakh FM sends official letters to heads of foreign diplomatic missions accredited to Armenia

Armenia Investigative Committee: Detention chosen as preventive measure against Vardan Ghukasyan

Putin: It will be difficult for other Eurasian Economic Union countries to reach Armenia

Pashinyan: Armenia ready for dialogue to create single natural gas market within EAEU

Armenia to hold several tourism festivals this year

Armenia economic activity index up 12.2% in January-April

Tourism Committee head: 630,000 tourists visited Armenia in 1st four months of 2023

Baku plans to relocate 1,500 Azerbaijanis to occupied Armenian Shushi city of Karabakh in 1st phase

CSTO countries approve 2024 plan for collective security forces’ joint training

Putin: Armenia is main beneficiary at EAEU because its economy growth rate is the highest

Georgia arrests Iran citizen transporting 80kg of heroin via Armenia

Eurasian Economic Union summit kicks off in Kremlin

Sergei Shoigu: West attempts to intervene in situation around Karabakh

Russia deputy FM: Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty should be based on long-term, stable decision

Arizona State Legislature affirms Karabakh right to self-determination

Armenia government gives compensation for construction equipment that came under Azerbaijan control last September

Russia defense minister underscores importance of Armenia participation in CSTO joint military exercises

Economy minister: Armenia pharmaceutical sector production is expected to increase to AMD 40 billion by 2027

Armenia deputy FM, Red Cross president confer about humanitarian crisis in Karabakh

Russia’s Putin to meet with Armenia’s Pashinyan, Azerbaijan’s Aliyev in Moscow

Deputy FM: Azerbaijan will not allow Israel to attack Iran from its territory

Armenia premier sends congratulatory messages to King, PM of Jordan

Armenia minister of defense to not attend CSTO defense ministers’ council meeting

Eurasian Economic Commission: Number of labor migrants from Russia to Armenia increased by 272% in 2022

Armenia ombudswoman briefs Sweden ambassador on situation due to Lachin corridor blockade by Azerbaijan

CSTO countries’ defense ministers to meet in Minsk, to discuss coalition security

Newspaper: Armenia inclined to West’s proposals in peace talks with Azerbaijan

Armenia PM arrives in Moscow on working visit (PHOTOS)

US supports talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan anywhere in the world. Matthew Miller

TASS: Armenia MFA comments on PM Pashinyan's words about Russia foreign ministry spox

Nikol Pashinyan leaves on a working visit to Russia with his wife, Anna Hakobyan

EU Special Envoy for Sanctions Arrives in Yerevan

Premier: I can prove I never promised anyone a corridor through Armenia territory

Louis Bono arrives in Azerbaijan

Armenia PM: Well-known banana import company is recipient in case into 1 ton of cocaine

Armenia's Pashinyan: Nothing decided yet on topic of enclaves

Turkey FM: We will take some steps against Armenia if it doesn’t correct its mistake