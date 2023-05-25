Eurasian Economic Commission: Number of labor migrants from Russia to Armenia increased by 272% in 2022

The number of labor migrants from Russia to Armenia increased by 272 percent last year. Altynai Omurbekova Director of the Department for Labor Migration and Social Protection of the Eurasian Economic Commission, told this to RIA Novosti.
"We present only the statistics on the workers; that is, they are the people who left [abroad] to work. We have the 2022 data, in which there is an increase in the case of Kazakhstan and Armenia. For example, in particular, the [respective] growth in the Republic of Armenia is 272 percent compared to 2021. In the Republic of Kazakhstan, that increase is about 70 percent," said Omurbekova.
She added, however, that such a trend was not observed in Belarus and Kyrgyzstan last year.