Deputy FM: Azerbaijan will not allow Israel to attack Iran from its territory

Azerbaijan does not interfere in the conflicts of other countries, therefore it will not allow Israel to attack Iran from its territory. Channel 9 television of Israel reported that Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Fariz Rzayev stated this in an interview with the Israeli media, Haqqin.az reported.
Channel 9 informed that this Azerbaijani official arrived in Israel to attend the conference on "Vision & Strategy in an Era of Uncertainty."
"Unfortunately, our relations with Iran are at a very low level," Rzayev noted. "We, as a secular state, are categorically against bringing religious fanaticism into international relations."
Also, the deputy FM stated that Azerbaijan actively participated in the restoration of relations between Turkey and Israel.
"The two countries are our old and good friends," Rzayev said. "And when there were disagreements between our friends, we did everything to make them find a common ground."