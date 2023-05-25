News
Armenia premier sends congratulatory messages to King, PM of Jordan
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia sent congratulatory messages to King Abdullah II Bin Al-Hussein Al-Hashimi and Prime Minister, Minister of Defense Bisher Al-Khasawneh of Jordan on the latter’s Independence Day anniversary.

The congratulatory message addressed to the King of Jordan states as follows, in particular:

"Armenia highly values the traditionally friendly relations with Jordan and is highly interested in further expanding the mutually beneficial Armenian-Jordanian cooperation on both bilateral and multilateral platforms for the benefit of both peoples. I warmly recall your historic visit to Armenia and the meeting with you, during which a number of important agreements were reached."

The Armenian PM’s message addressed to his Jordanian colleague reads as follows, in part:

"The centuries-old friendly ties between the Armenian and Jordanian peoples create a solid foundation for developing Armenian-Jordanian relations and moving them to a new qualitative level. I am confident that with joint efforts we will be able to further expand our mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of both peoples."
