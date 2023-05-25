News
Armenia minister of defense to not attend CSTO defense ministers’ council meeting
Armenia minister of defense to not attend CSTO defense ministers’ council meeting
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan did not go to Minsk for the meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member countries. Aram Torosyan, spokesman of the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia, told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this, noting that Papikyan will attend the government Cabinet session today.

Instead of Papikyan, Artak Tonoyan, the Armenian MOD representative at the CSTO Joint Headquarters, went to the Belarusian capital to attend the aforesaid CSTO meeting.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
