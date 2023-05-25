News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 27
USD
386.52
EUR
415.24
RUB
4.83
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.52
EUR
415.24
RUB
4.83
Show news feed
Armenia deputy FM, Red Cross president confer about humanitarian crisis in Karabakh
Armenia deputy FM, Red Cross president confer about humanitarian crisis in Karabakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahe Gevorgyan, who is in New York on a working visit, on Wednesday had a meeting with the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, the foreign ministry of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

They discussed the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh due to the blocking of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan, and the details of the ICRC's efforts. Also, the deputy FM of Armenia reflected on Azerbaijan's violation of its international obligations as well as international humanitarian law and human rights protection norms. In this context, he emphasized the need to ensure the active engagement of the ICRC and unhindered humanitarian access in order to address the humanitarian challenges in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Stressing the urgent need for the quick release and returning of the Armenian prisoners of war and civilians still held hostage in Azerbaijan, Gevorgyan valued also the activity of the ICRC toward ensuring the fulfillment of the norms of international humanitarian law.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan pursues policy of energy ‘suffocation’ of Karabakh but says it provides electricity
Azerbaijan continues to falsify and manipulate, misleading those who are not familiar with the real situation...
 Karabakh's bilaterally surrounded Lisagor village head: Youth want to leave the community, go to university
On May 5, and through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, food and medicine were delivered to the Azerbaijani-besieged villages of Artsakh…
 Russia deputy PM: Azerbaijan, Armenia equally understand how transport corridors must be unblocked
Overchuk added that the leaders of these three countries will decide…
 Putin: Russia has never changed its position on Lachin corridor
And this is reflected in the tripartite agreements between Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan, the Russian president added…
 Karabakh FM sends official letters to heads of foreign diplomatic missions accredited to Armenia
Ghazaryan presented the concerns of the government of Artsakh regarding the existential dangers threatening its people…
 Armenia ombudswoman briefs Sweden ambassador on situation due to Lachin corridor blockade by Azerbaijan
The details of the visit by the Human Rights Defender of Armenia to Strasbourg, France were also discussed…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos