Armenia deputy FM, Red Cross president confer about humanitarian crisis in Karabakh

Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahe Gevorgyan, who is in New York on a working visit, on Wednesday had a meeting with the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, the foreign ministry of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

They discussed the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh due to the blocking of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan, and the details of the ICRC's efforts. Also, the deputy FM of Armenia reflected on Azerbaijan's violation of its international obligations as well as international humanitarian law and human rights protection norms. In this context, he emphasized the need to ensure the active engagement of the ICRC and unhindered humanitarian access in order to address the humanitarian challenges in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Stressing the urgent need for the quick release and returning of the Armenian prisoners of war and civilians still held hostage in Azerbaijan, Gevorgyan valued also the activity of the ICRC toward ensuring the fulfillment of the norms of international humanitarian law.