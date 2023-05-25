News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 27
USD
386.52
EUR
415.24
RUB
4.83
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.52
EUR
415.24
RUB
4.83
Show news feed
Economy minister: Armenia pharmaceutical sector production is expected to increase to AMD 40 billion by 2027
Economy minister: Armenia pharmaceutical sector production is expected to increase to AMD 40 billion by 2027
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The government approved—at Thursday's Cabinet meeting—the five-year plan for the development of the pharmaceutical industry and the program of measures to ensure its implementation in Armenia.

In his remarks in this regard, Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan noted that in 2021, the increase in the amount of drug production in Armenia was 2.8 times compared to 2011, and the increase in the amount of respective exports was more than two times.

According to him, the main goal of this program is the continued development of the pharmaceutical industry and increasing the level of drug self-sufficiency in Armenia.

"The production amount of the [pharmaceutical] sector [in Armenia] is expected to increase to 40 billion drams in 2027. In 2022, the same indicator was about 10 billion drams, the export amount—25 billion drams, which is about five times more than in 2022, to increase the number of [pharmaceutical sector] employees [in Armenia] to 1,500 people. The additional budget of this program will be about 2.5 billion drams," Kerobyan added, in particular.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia economic activity index up 12.2% in January-April
Thus, Armenia's economy has been in the orbit of double-digit growth for 12 consecutive months already...
 Armenia government gives compensation for construction equipment that came under Azerbaijan control last September
In the amount of 773.3 million drams…
 Chances of launching direct flights between Armenia, China are discussed
The “Armenia” International Airports CJSC executives received a delegation led by the China Southern Airlines deputy director general...
 Dollar, euro lose ground in Armenia
The exchange rate of the Russian ruble also dropped...
 Economy ministry: 15.6% increase recorded in Armenia construction sector in January-March
"In one year, 3,300 new jobs were created in the construction industry,” the minister said…
 Transavia to launch flights between Marseille, Yerevan
They will be conducted on Tuesdays...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos