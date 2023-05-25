Russia defense minister underscores importance of Armenia participation in CSTO joint military exercises

The minister of defense of Russia announced the importance of the participation of the Armenian side in the joint measures of combat readiness within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) framework, RIA Novosti reported.
"Armenia is a member of our organization, our ally. We are interested in the establishment of peace and are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation in Transcaucasia. Moreover, I would especially like to mention the importance of the participation of the Armenian side in the operational and combat readiness measures within the framework of the CSTO," said Sergei Shoigu at the meeting—in Belarusian capital Minsk—of the Council of Defense Ministers of the CSTO member countries.