Arizona State Legislature affirms Karabakh right to self-determination
Arizona State Legislature affirms Karabakh right to self-determination
The legislature of the US state of Arizona has affirmed Artsakh’s (Nagorno-Karabakh) right to self-determination in a proclamation issued by Arizona State House Speaker Ben Toma, reported the Armenian National Committee of America.

Arizona Armenian community leaders Artur Artenyan and Vartan Arabyan spearheaded the legislative effort. The proclamation cites Artsakh as “the indigenous homeland of the Armenian people, and has been a center of Armenian cultural, political and religious life for several millennia.”

It goes on to document Soviet Azerbaijan’s decades of Artsakh oppression and post-independence aggression, “culminating in an assault on Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020 that saw Azerbaijan perpetrate war crimes against the region’s Armenian population, and resulted in Azerbaijan seizing control of 70% of Karabakh’s territory.”

The proclamation salutes the Artsakh Armenians “efforts to exercise the right to self-determination and live free from violence and repression, and by recognizing the government of Artsakh, the international community can help put to rest this century-old conflict.”

Arizona House Speaker Toma then affirms support for the “Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh’s right to self-determination, and its continuing efforts to develop as a free and independent nation, in order to guarantee its citizens those rights inherent in a free and independent society; and be it further, I encourage the United States government to strengthen and solidify our country’s economic and cultural relationship with the Artsakh Republic and its citizens and continue to promote the humanitarian and economic rehabilitation of the region.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Karabakh FM sends official letters to heads of foreign diplomatic missions accredited to Armenia
Ghazaryan presented the concerns of the government of Artsakh regarding the existential dangers threatening its people…
 Sergei Shoigu: West attempts to intervene in situation around Karabakh
But its goal is not to ensure the security and prosperity of the region in the long term, the Russian defense minister added...
 Russia deputy FM: Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty should be based on long-term, stable decision
"Baku and Yerevan themselves should decide what corresponds to their own interests and how they intend to ensure a stable and reliable peace for their peoples,” Mikhail Galuzin said…
 Russia’s Putin to meet with Armenia’s Pashinyan, Azerbaijan’s Aliyev in Moscow
The Russian president will have two bilateral meetings on Thursday with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts…
 Russia MFA on PM Pashinyan's decision regarding Karabakh: It is entitlement of Armenia, its people
“Russia views the statement by the prime minister of Armenia as a confirmation of the position adopted by him at the Prague summit on October 7, 2022,” Maria Zakharova told a press briefing…
 Armenia ruling force legislator: Impossible to sign document secretly from public
Artur Hovhannisyan explained that the Armenian authorities aim to ensure the sovereignty and security of the internationally recognized 29,800-square-kilometer territory of Armenia…
