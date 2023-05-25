News
Georgia arrests Iran citizen transporting 80kg of heroin via Armenia
Region:Armenia, Georgia, Iran
Theme: Incidents

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia informed that an Iranian citizen was arrested on the charge of illegal acquisition, transportation, and storage of large quantities of narcotics.

In the port of Poti city, Georgian law enforcement officers seized 80 kilograms of heroin, which they found in a secret compartment of a truck.

The investigation revealed that the accused is an Iran national who intended to transport the aforesaid large quantity of this drug from Iran to Europe via Armenia and Georgia.

This person faces 20 years in prison or life imprisonment.
