CSTO countries approve 2024 plan for collective security forces’ joint training

The Council of Defense Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member countries have approved, at the meeting held in Belarusian capital Minsk on Thursday, the 2024 plan for the joint preparation of the management agencies of the collective security forces of this organization and the system of formation of forces and resources, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus informed.

According to the press service, the list of joint preparation measures for the formation of management agencies and forces and means of the CSTO collective security system until 2030 was approved, and this list is the basis for the annual planning of joint preparation measures within the framework of the CSTO.

"Also, the Council of Defense Ministers adopted a decision to make a number of changes in the CSTO 2023 collective security system management agencies and the joint preparedness plan for the formation of forces and means," the message stated.

In addition, it was reported that the participants of the CSTO Council of Defense Ministers consider it necessary to change the legal bases of the organization and its participants in order to ensure the effectiveness of decision-making on the use of collective security forces.

Armenia also is a member in the Collective Security Treaty Organization.