Tourism Committee head: 630,000 tourists visited Armenia in 1st four months of 2023

A total of 630 thousand tourists visited Armenia in January-April 2023. The chairperson of the Tourism Committee of Armenia, Sisian Boghossian, told this to reporters on Thursday.
She added that this is 35 percent more than in the first four months of 2019. According to her, 52 percent of these tourists were from Russia, but there were also many tourists from Iran and Georgia.
"An increase in tourists from the United Arab Emirates has also been observed. 180,000 tourists visited the country in April 2023, which is also higher than the April 2019 indicator," Boghossian said.
She added that the launch of direct flights to and from Armenia helps ensure this growth.