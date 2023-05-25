Putin: Armenia is main beneficiary at EAEU because its economy growth rate is the highest

Collaboration within the framework of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is going quite successfully, Russia highly values collaboration with all participating countries, and establishes relations based on the principles of partnership, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, RIA Novosti reported.
"I would like to emphasize that the collaboration within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union is truly progressing quite successfully," Putin said during the Moscow session—in the narrow format—of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.
Reflecting on the words by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Russian president agreed with the point of view that "Armenia is the main beneficiary" at the EAEU because "the rate of economic growth is the highest in Armenia."
And responding to Putin's question, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan informed that Armenia's GDP growth is 12.1 percent.
"It is, of course, such a serious number, very serious," Putin said in response.
He added that Russia highly values the close partnership with all EAEU member countries, and this is "consistently organized on the basis of mutual benefit, respect, and consideration of each other's interests."