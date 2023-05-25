Armenia Investigative Committee: Detention chosen as preventive measure against Vardan Ghukasyan

During the criminal investigation, facts were obtained that Vardan Ghukasyan, known by the nickname "Dog," and Artak Galstyan, who are the leaders of the Public Voice party, as well as two other persons, extorted $110,000 from a person, and presented property claims—under the guise of providing services—to person in charge of a night club and extorting $60,000-$100,000 from him, the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed.

Based on the obtained facts, a public criminal prosecution has been launched against Ghukasyan and Galstyan, as well as Ghukasyan's two other accomplices, for committing large-scale extortion. Galstyan and the two aforementioned persons have been indicted, and detention has been chosen as a preventive measure against them.

Also, facts were obtained that during his video program on his YouTube channel on July 9, 2021, Ghukasyan showed disrespect towards the Armenian court.

In addition, on November 12, 2022, Ghukasyan disseminated—on his YouTube and Facebook accounts—a group of people’s call to use violence against Armenian contract servicemen and justified such violence.

Based on the obtained facts, a public criminal prosecution has been launched against Ghukasyan on several counts.

A motion was submitted to the court by the body conducting the aforesaid proceedings regarding the application of detention as a preventive measure against Ghukasyan, and the court granted the motion.

The Police of Armenia have taken a measure to issue an international arrest warrant against Ghukasyan through the Interpol.

Also, within the framework of the criminal proceedings, information was obtained that Ghukasyan is in the US. Based on this, the international request for assistance by the competent US authorities in finding the package of all necessary documents related to the criminal proceedings, as well as providing the necessary assistance in finding Vardan Ghukasyan and transferring him to the competent Armenian authorities has been forwarded to the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia in order to ensure the necessary procedure in that regard.