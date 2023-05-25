Russia defense minister signs documents on deployment of nuclear weapons on Belarus territory

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held a meeting in Belarusian capital Minsk, BelTA reported.
The heads of the defense ministries of Belarus and Russia discussed the “military and political situation and issues of military and technical cooperation between the defense agencies.”
Also, the two parties signed documents that determine the procedure for storing Russian non-strategic nuclear weapons in a special storage facility on the territory of Belarus.
Shoigu called Belarus a "faithful ally and reliable partner" of Russia, and said that the two countries will together face the "collective West," which is allegedly waging an undeclared war against them.
The Russian defense minister noted, however, that it is not about the transfer of nuclear weapons to Belarus, and the decision to use them will be made by Moscow.