Overchuk: 89% of goods transactions within EAEU are carried out in our national currencies

De-dollarization has already taken place within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk informed reporters about this on Thursday.
"We did not turn the [US] dollar into a weapon. But if they have cut us off from the dollar and the euro, naturally, we will not sit idly by and start looking for other currencies for mutual calculations. As of the first quarter of this year, 89 percent of goods transactions within the EAEU are carried out in our national currencies. In March, it is already 90 percent," said Overchuk.
According to him, it can be safely said that de-dollarization has already taken place within the EAEU.