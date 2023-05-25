News
Pashinyan: Armenia ready for dialogue to create single natural gas market within EAEU
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics


The Armenian side is ready for a constructive dialogue in order to reach a consensus on the creation of a single natural gas market within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia announced this at Thursday’s extended session—in Moscow—of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

According to Pashinyan, strengthening the potential of national economies depends on a competent approach to energy security.

"The timely launch of a single [natural] gas market in the EAEU will contribute to the creation of favorable and mutually beneficial trade conditions in the long term and will ensure the increase of energy security and competitiveness of the Union member countries in the international market. Energy security also plays an important role in the development of a single [natural] gas market in EAEU. The Armenian side is ready for a constructive dialogue in order to reach a consensus on unresolved issues," the Armenian PM said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
