Putin: It will be difficult for other Eurasian Economic Union countries to reach Armenia

It will be difficult for other countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to reach Armenia, whose GDP growth was more than 12 percent. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated this at Thursday’s extended session—in Moscow—of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.
According to Putin, the other EAEU countries will jointly strive to achieve a similar high level of development within the Union.
"Well, it will be difficult for us to reach Armenia; we recorded that today. The GDP growth [in Armenia] was more than 12 percent. This is a very high, serious indicator," the Russian president said.