Czech Republic embassy in Armenia temporarily suspends Schengen visa applicants’ registration
Embassy of the Czech Republic in Armenia has informed that the registration for submission of Schengen visa applications is temporarily suspended because of organizational and technical circumstances.

“If you have written us after May 17, then you have already received our automatic reply about the above-mention notification.

“Please be informed that a new system for registration will be introduced on June 15, therefore we will restart the registration from that date.

“The announcement about the new rules and the procedure will be published on our website and on our social media page in advance,” the embassy added in its respective announcement.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
