Armenia premier: EAEU-Iran free trade agreement entry into force is paramount to us
Armenia premier: EAEU-Iran free trade agreement entry into force is paramount to us
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia, Iran
Theme: Economics


Taking into account the high dynamics of the development of cooperation with Iran, the entry into force of the free trade agreement and its future implementation are paramount for us in the context of the real expansion of trade cooperation with third countries. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia announced this at Thursday’s extended session—in Moscow—of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

According to him, the continuation of work in primary and prospective negotiation directions like India and Egypt, as well as the development of a complex dialogue on the economic agenda and the deepening of trade and economic cooperation with the UAE and Indonesia will provide an additional impetus to the process of integrating the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) into the world economy.

"Despite the achieved results, based on modern realities, we should promptly introduce effective mechanisms of interaction with partners from third countries, which will consistently lead to the creation of conditions for the sustainable development of the economy of our countries," added the Armenian PM.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
