Putin: There are principled agreements between Armenia, Azerbaijan regarding territorial integrity

It seems to me that the terminology that we three [i.e., the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan] know very well; in any case, another word is called legal technique: corridor, road, etc., etc. This is important, and there are certain disagreements here; but what is much more important is what both the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia have said, that there are agreements of a principled nature on the issue of principle: the issue of territorial integrity. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated this at Thursday’s extended session—in Moscow—of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.
"And this is really a basis for reaching an agreement on other issues of a secondary nature—although they are also important," Putin added.
The Russian president assured that all those present at the meeting are interested in it.
"They are all former republics of the Soviet Union, we lived in a united family of peoples. Unfortunately, we have many disagreements; it’s about armed conflicts. And the same is happening in Russia in a certain direction. All this is very sensitive, all this is connected with human tragedies. We are all interested in solving these problems," Putin added.