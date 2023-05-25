Russia’s Putin thanks Armenia’s Pashinyan for not opposing Azerbaijan’s Aliyev visit to EAEU meeting

I thank the President of Azerbaijan for coming, and the Prime Minister of Armenia for not blocking this visit so that everyone can gather and talk about these sensitive topics. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated this at Thursday’s extended session—in Moscow—of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.
"We will have the opportunity to talk about everything in a trilateral format, and I hope we will reach some agreements that will lead to the constructive development of the situation—not only between Armenia and Azerbaijan, but also in the entire region," the Russian president added.