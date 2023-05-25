Pashinyan, Aliyev have war of words over ‘Zangezur corridor’ term interpretation

At the EAEU summit in Moscow on Thursday, there was a war of words between the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. The reason was Aliyev's use of the term "Zangezur corridor."

In his speech, Aliyev used the "Zangezur corridor" term in the context of economic cooperation. In response, Pashinyan noted that the president of Azerbaijan used a term that served as a cover for presenting territorial claims against Armenia in recent years.

"I want to emphasize that the tripartite statement of 2020 talks about only one corridor, and that is the Lachin corridor, which was supposed to be under the control of Russian peacekeepers, but, unfortunately, was illegally blocked by Azerbaijan," Pashinyan said.

At the same time, he emphasized Armenia's readiness to unblock all transport and economic communications in the region, including those that pass through the territory of Armenia.

In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Aliyev spoke about creating conditions related to the recognition of relevant borders, established by the 1991 agreements.

"These conditions suggest that appropriate agreements can be reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including regarding transport communications. I should happily note that Armenia is also in a positive mood [in this regard]," the Russian president said.

Putin noted that they can talk and discuss in more detail at the upcoming tripartite meeting.

Aliyev, in turn, said that Azerbaijan had no territorial demands from Armenia. According to him, one needs to "try hard or have a wild imagination and see territorial demands."

"As for the word ‘corridor’ that I used, I used the same word in connection with the North-South corridor, the East-West corridor. The name of the corridor is in no way an encroachment on someone's territory," said the Azerbaijani president.

He repeated that there were chances to reach a peace agreement with Armenia, especially, according to him, in the conditions when "Armenia has recognized Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan."

In response, the Armenian PM said that people who are familiar with the text of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020, are well aware that there is one instance of using the word "corridor" in the text, and that word has a special meaning in that context. It is the Lachin corridor, which should be under Russian control and provide a connection between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia.

"However, unfortunately, in an illegal manner, in the presence of Russian peacekeepers, Azerbaijan has closed that corridor," Pashinyan said.

At the same time, the Armenian premier confirmed that Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed on the mutual recognition of territorial integrity and are moving forward in the process of normalization of relations based on this.

"I hope that a constructive dialogue regarding the rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh will soon begin between Stepanakert and Baku within the framework of the international mechanism," Pashinyan added.

To this, Aliyev said that "Azerbaijan has not closed the corridor, but the Lachin-Khankendi [i.e., Stepanakert] road is open."

"On the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan, whose territorial integrity you recognize, a border checkpoint was established in accordance with all international standards. This border checkpoint is located 20 meters from the position of the Russian peacekeeping contingent. And today the residents of Azerbaijan with Armenian nationality living in Karabakh move freely to Armenia. There is no obstacle," he said, calling on the platform not to be used for "groundless accusations."

Aliyev said that Azerbaijan launched the initiative to create the “Zangezur corridor.”

"Azerbaijan has the right to initiate what it considers to be right, legal, reasonable, and what is supported by the Russian Federation and other parties involved in the process," he added.

And the PM of Armenia said in response: "It was very interesting to know that Russia supports this project. I know that Russia supports the opening of all transport and economic communications in our region. You said ‘Lachin road." According to the tripartite statement, there is no ‘Lachin road.’ There is the Lachin corridor there, which, according to the document signed by the three of us, should be under the control of Russian peacekeeping forces. No one else should have control in this corridor. What is happening there is a direct violation of the tripartite statement. Armenia does not see that the corridor is open, as the leader of Azerbaijan claims. Therefore, I consider it important to send an international mission to the Lachin corridor and Nagorno-Karabakh. The mission will assess the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, where a humanitarian crisis has been observed since December last year. Due to the blockade of the corridor [by Azerbaijan], supplies of necessary goods, food have become difficult, obstacles have arisen."