Putin: Azerbaijan recognizes full sovereignty of Armenia

Azerbaijan, without any options, recognizes the full sovereignty of Armenia on this territory, and there is no basis for any double or triple interpretation of everything related to the possible unblocking of transport links. Russian President Vladimir Putin said this at his meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Thursday in Moscow.
"Our position regarding the unblocking of transport directions, communications [both railways and possible road construction] remains unchanged. We have said this during the bilateral contact with the Azerbaijani delegation. The Azerbaijani side confirms that there are no changes in this regard," Putin added.