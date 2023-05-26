News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 27
USD
386.52
EUR
415.24
RUB
4.83
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.52
EUR
415.24
RUB
4.83
Show news feed
Overchuk: We will discuss many important details with Armenia, Azerbaijan deputy PMs in one week
Overchuk: We will discuss many important details with Armenia, Azerbaijan deputy PMs in one week
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

In a week, we will discuss the technical details with the deputy prime ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, but they are very important details, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk stated.

According to him, it is about the procedure of crossing the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"How the border control and customs control will be carried out at the border," explained Overchuk.

To note, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that the deputy prime ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia will meet in a week and remove "uncleaned issues."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos