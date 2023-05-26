Newspaper: Armenia authorities’ prominent figures involved in illegal drugs’ import

Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: For several days now, the National Security Service [(NSS)] has been issuing official messages one after the other regarding the import of [illegal] drugs into Armenia.
First, on May 13, it became known that 1 ton of heroin was imported into Armenia, which is associated with the name of former NA [(National Assembly)] MP Mihran Poghosyan. But the wanted MP had stated that they discovered the case and reported it to law enforcement. M. Gh., the head of the import and purchase department of the Mrgeni LL company, has been arrested in the case, and yesterday, the storage head of the company was detained.
A few days after this announcement, the NSS reported that on May 18, some were preparing to smuggle illegally acquired especially large batch of various narcotics, as well as weapons, ammunition from the Islamic Republic of Iran into the Republic of Armenia for the purpose of sale.
It turns out that the story does not end there. According to the exclusive information of Zhoghovurd daily, the National Security Service made a new discovery about the process of importing [illegal] drugs into RA. The law enforcement officers have found out that prominent figures of the current political power [in Armenia] are involved in the case.