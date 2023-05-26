Parliament speaker to Armenia graduating schoolchildren: Try to become your best version, not to be lazy

Speaker of the National Assembly, Alen Simonyan, on Friday issued a congratulatory message to the graduating schoolchildren of Armenia on the occasion of Last Lesson. The message reads as follows:
Dear graduates!
I congratulate you on the occasion of Last Lesson, wishing you high marks in the continuation of your education.
It hasn’t been that long from the day, when the Last Lesson was called Last Bell, and only the tenth form students were considered graduates. In those years, the Last Bell was passing with great vigour and was inspiring even those, who had no relation with graduation evening. Today, the day is celebrated in more reserved and modest way, but the wishes dedicated to teachers and the emotions of the graduates’ parents are the same. First of all, the modern world requires competitiveness, and every parent’s innermost dream is to see his/her child graduating the school as a student of any well-known higher educational institution or a skilled specialist with all guarantees of bright future.
Dear graduates, believe me that everything is in your hands!
Clever people learn on the others’ mistakes, and you will not have lack of such examples on the way of your new life. Try to shape yourself, try to become your best version and not to be lazy. But today, enjoy your day fully belonging to you, because from tomorrow you will get ready for final exams.
I wish you a bright future, always remember your teachers with love, due to which you have become literate, and warmly remember the school years, because one day it will be definitely clear that they were the most carefree years!
Bon voyage! I wish you to successfully overcome your examination period!