US State Department: We believe that an agreement is in reach between Armenia, Azerbaijan

The US State Department commented on the tripartite meeting held in Moscow Thursday between the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan.
“We’re not in the room, (…), but this continues to be a priority for us,” US Department of State spokesman Matthew Miller stated at Thursday’s Department press briefing, recalling the meetings held in Washington in early May, in which US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov participated.
According to Miller, the US supports the continuation of these talks.
“As we’ve said, we believe that an agreement is in reach, and we continue to press the two parties to work together to reach an agreement on the issues that remain outstanding,” added the US State Department spokesman.