Armenia ombudswoman briefs Netherlands envoy on problems due to Lachin corridor blockade by Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Human Rights Defender (ombudsperson) Anahit Manasyan on Thursday received the Netherlands’ Ambassador to Armenia, Nicholas Schermers.

The Defender presented the guest the issues related to the protection of the rights of residents of Armenia's border settlements, the problems caused by the blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan, and the whereabouts of Armenian servicemen who have gone missing.

Also, Manasyan spoke about collaboration with the Netherlands.

In addition, the ombudswoman informed the Dutch diplomat about the priorities of the activities of the Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia.

In his turn, Ambassador Schermers emphasized that he underscores the effective interaction between the Dutch embassy in Yerevan and the Armenian ombudsperson’s institution.

Within the framework of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue close contacts.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
