Philip Reeker: Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement must include various concepts

Today there is a real possibility of achieving peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This was stated by the former acting US Deputy Secretary of State and former US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations, Philip Reeker, in an interview with the VOA Armenian service.
According to him, ensuring security in the South Caucasus will create broad opportunities for the development of trade, energy projects, and infrastructure in the region.
The long-running conflict—with respect to Nagorno-Karabakh—in the South Caucasus is a tragedy, says Reeker, as it took many lives, caused losses, and neutralized development opportunities for decades. As per the former diplomat, the international community is making great efforts to achieve long-lasting and sustainable peace between the parties.
According to Reeker, during his tenure as the US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations, he had called on the parties to withdraw their troops.
Describing as "constructive" the statements of Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan to recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the former US diplomat emphasizes that the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan must include various concepts, and sovereignty and territorial integrity are a part of it.
Also, he underscores the security and rights of the people living in Nagorno-Karabakh, which, according to him, Azerbaijan must discuss with them. The former US diplomat believes that there is an opportunity to move forward in this matter with a good basic peace agreement—and with a focus on its implementation.
Philip Reeker does not agree with the view that today's developments in the Caucasus are similar to the Ukrainian scenario. Today, there is an active and real process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which is supported by the United States, says the high-ranking former US diplomat, emphasizing that Ukraine is a different story in that regard.