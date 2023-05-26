NATO special representative holds meetings in Azerbaijan

Javier Colomina, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy and NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, has arrived in Azerbaijan.
In capital Baku, Colomina met with Assistant to the Azerbaijani President and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, APA reports.
During the meetings, bilateral cooperation between NATO-Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan's role in energy security, and the current state of the peace process with Armenia after the last talks were discussed.
Colomina reiterated that NATO supports the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan-Armenia.