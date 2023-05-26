Russia presidential spox: Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement signing possible in foreseeable future

No one is in a hurry, but the signing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia is possible in the foreseeable future, said Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian president, on Friday.
"Indeed, yesterday [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin, [President of Azerbaijan Ilham] Aliyev, and Prime Minister [of Armenia Nikol] Pashinyan reached agreements and gave instructions that the respective deputy prime ministers will meet next week; that is, in a week. It will be the end of next week. They will assemble in Moscow and discuss the problems that exist. There is a principled understanding of how to solve them, but we still need to agree on the details," Peskov told reporters, answering the question whether, according to the Kremlin, this meeting can be considered the final one before signing a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
"There is no task to finalize everything to the end, as the important thing, in any case, is the final result. No one is in a hurry. And for those very reasons, it is unlikely that anyone can predict the exact date of the signing of the peace treaty. Although, again, as it was said during the meeting yesterday, now the circumstances have changed in many ways and in actual conceptual terms. All these circumstances enable to sign a peace treaty in the foreseeable future," explained the Russian presidential press secretary.