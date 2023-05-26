Azerbaijan ambassador to France sees chance for signing peace treaty with Armenia at European summit

Azerbaijan and Armenia could sign a peaceful settlement of their perennial conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh territory when their leaders meet next week at a European summit, Azerbaijan's ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva said on Friday, Reuters reports.
Up to 47 heads of states, governments, and EU organizations are expected to attend the summit of the European Political Community to be held next Thursday in Moldovan capital Chisinau.
According to diplomatic sources, behind the scenes, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will hold high-level talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
"We hope that a peace treaty will finally be signed in Chisinau on June 1," Abdullayeva told reporters in Paris. "This is a historical moment and a signal that should not be missed."