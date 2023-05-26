News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 27
USD
386.52
EUR
415.24
RUB
4.83
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.52
EUR
415.24
RUB
4.83
Show news feed
Azerbaijan ambassador to France sees chance for signing peace treaty with Armenia at European summit
Azerbaijan ambassador to France sees chance for signing peace treaty with Armenia at European summit
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan and Armenia could sign a peaceful settlement of their perennial conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh territory when their leaders meet next week at a European summit, Azerbaijan's ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva said on Friday, Reuters reports.

Up to 47 heads of states, governments, and EU organizations are expected to attend the summit of the European Political Community to be held next Thursday in Moldovan capital Chisinau.

According to diplomatic sources, behind the scenes, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will hold high-level talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"We hope that a peace treaty will finally be signed in Chisinau on June 1," Abdullayeva told reporters in Paris. "This is a historical moment and a signal that should not be missed."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos