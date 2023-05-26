News
Saturday
May 27
News
Saturday
May 27
Karabakh's bilaterally surrounded Lisagor village head: Youth want to leave the community, go to university
Karabakh's bilaterally surrounded Lisagor village head: Youth want to leave the community, go to university
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Economics, Society, Incidents

The secondary school of Artsakh’s (Nagorno-Karabakh) Lisagor village, which is bilaterally surrounded due to the blocking of the Lachin corridor and the Hakari bridge by Azerbaijan, has three graduates this year: one girl and two boys. Village head Gagik Nasibyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

"They are children, they are youth, they all want to leave the village, go to university, study; but now they can’t leave the village. We don't know what will happen," he said.

There is no shortage of medicines and basic necessities, but the food is already running out in the village.

"We estimate that our food will run out in ten days, but we hope that the Russian peacekeepers will deliver supplies to us again. We are able to use some of the vegetables and fruits we have grown, but soon there may be a problem with flour. A few days ago, there was a problem with baby food," he said.

On April 30, Azerbaijani sources released videos alleging that Artsakh residents were using the Azerbaijani checkpoint on Hakari bridge without any problems.

According to Nasibyan, no resident of Lisagor has passed through that checkpoint since then, and there are no more residents of Lisagor remaining in Goris, Armenia.

"People don't want to go through the checkpoint, they have fears, the risk is very huge, they know that something can change at any moment, and that's why they don't go [to that checkpoint]," he said.

On May 5, and through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, food and medicine were delivered to the Azerbaijani-besieged villages of Artsakh. According to Nasibyan, this food and medicine will be enough for Lisagor for about a month.

The Azerbaijani side, once again grossly violating the provisions of the tripartite statement of 2020 and continuously providing disinformation regarding the “transfer of weapons from Armenia to Karabakh,” closed off the Hakari bridge on the Artsakh-Armenia border on April 23. Baku officially announced the setting up of an Azerbaijani checkpoint on the Lachin (Berdzor)-Stepanakert motorway.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
