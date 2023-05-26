Armenia ruling force MP: There is clear position on unblocking of regional communications

The Armenian and Azerbaijani sides have a clear position regarding the unblocking of communications in the region, but the details need to be clarified. This was announced by Vladimir Vardanyan, an MP from the ruling majority "Civil Contract" Faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, during Friday’s press briefings in the NA.
In particular, he noted that the two parties have always expressed a positive position regarding the unblocking of these communications.
Turning to the question of what the parties do not agree on, the lawmaker from the Armenian ruling force noted that everyone agrees with the general ideas.
"However, as a result of the discussion of details, many technical issues may arise, which will require a separate solution. The problems can be of different types. For example, logistics, repair of this or that route, etc.," explained Vardanyan.