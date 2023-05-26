Ruling power lawmaker:Armenian side hears for first time that Russia supports Azerbaijan position on ‘Zangezur corridor’

The Armenian side hears for the first time that Russia supports the concept of a "Zangezur corridor" voiced by the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. Artur Hovhannisyan, secretary of the ruling majority “Civil Contract” Faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, during Friday’s press briefings in the NA.
According to him, Aliyev himself admitted that he had not meant extraterritorial demands.
"Nevertheless, it is natural that in the later stages of the [peace] negotiation process [with Azerbaijan], we will begin to bring closer our views on terminological issues," Hovhannisyan added.
The MP of the ruling force recalled that the Armenian authorities had repeatedly said that the issue of a corridor was a red line for them.
"This was once again confirmed during yesterday's meeting," Hovhannisyan emphasized, referring to Thursday’s talks in Moscow between the leaders of Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan.