News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 27
USD
386.52
EUR
415.24
RUB
4.83
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.52
EUR
415.24
RUB
4.83
Show news feed
Armenia deputy FM briefs UN Secretary General special adviser on the growing humanitarian crisis in Karabakh
Armenia deputy FM briefs UN Secretary General special adviser on the growing humanitarian crisis in Karabakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Vahe Gevorgyan, who was in New York on a working visit, on Wednesday met with Alice Wairimu Nderitu, the Special Adviser of the UN Secretary-General on the Prevention of Genocide and Under Secretary-General of the UN, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The Armenian deputy FM briefed the UN Secretary General's special adviser on the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from Azerbaijan's ongoing illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor, underlining that these illegal actions based on hatred towards Armenians manifest Azerbaijan's policy of ethnic Armenian cleansing of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan’s decades-long gross violations of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination and, in that context, the importance of the implementation of the decision made by the International Court of Justice on February 22 on the application of provisional measures against Azerbaijan were touched upon.

Gevorgyan highlighted the importance of continuous close cooperation between Armenia and the Office of the Special Adviser of the UN Secretary-General on the Prevention of Genocide within the framework of the UN prevention agenda, stressing the need for the active engagement by the Special Adviser in order to introduce mechanisms by the UN for the prevention of genocide and other mass crimes.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Samantha Power: Reopening of road connecting Karabakh to Armenia is absolute necessity
The USAID Administrator spoke at the hearing of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the US House of Representatives…
 EU leadership continues to ignore legitimate rights of people of Artsakh. Foreign Ministry of Artsakh
President of the European Council indulges Azerbaijan in using the suffering of the people of Artsakh as a political tool...
Nikol Pashinyan will leave for Moskow next week
UN Security Council was still supposed to discuss the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh...
 Switzerland heads UN Security Council by rotation
Replacing Russia in this capacity…
 Warring parties in Sudan more open to negotiations
Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Sudan and…
 "Old and new refugees of Azerbaijani aggression: past, present, future" forum participants adopt declaration
The participants of the forum "Old and new refugees of Azerbaijani aggression…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos