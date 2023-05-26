Armenia deputy FM briefs UN Secretary General special adviser on the growing humanitarian crisis in Karabakh

Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Vahe Gevorgyan, who was in New York on a working visit, on Wednesday met with Alice Wairimu Nderitu, the Special Adviser of the UN Secretary-General on the Prevention of Genocide and Under Secretary-General of the UN, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The Armenian deputy FM briefed the UN Secretary General's special adviser on the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from Azerbaijan's ongoing illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor, underlining that these illegal actions based on hatred towards Armenians manifest Azerbaijan's policy of ethnic Armenian cleansing of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan’s decades-long gross violations of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination and, in that context, the importance of the implementation of the decision made by the International Court of Justice on February 22 on the application of provisional measures against Azerbaijan were touched upon.

Gevorgyan highlighted the importance of continuous close cooperation between Armenia and the Office of the Special Adviser of the UN Secretary-General on the Prevention of Genocide within the framework of the UN prevention agenda, stressing the need for the active engagement by the Special Adviser in order to introduce mechanisms by the UN for the prevention of genocide and other mass crimes.