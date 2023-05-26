Azerbaijan deputy PM speaks about ‘Zangezur corridor’ at Kazan forum

Deputy prime minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev spoke about the "Zangezur corridor’ at the 14th international economic forum named “Russia-Islamic World: Kazan Forum” in Kazan, Russia
Within the framework of this forum, Mustafayev gave a speech at the plenary session on "Economic Reliability: Cooperation between Russia and the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation."
“Deputy PM spoke about the important and decisive role of international transport routes of our country for the international transport routes. It was emphasized that the ‘North-South, East-West’ transport directions will create great opportunities for the countries of the region with the Zangezur corridor,” APA reports.
It was noted that Azerbaijan is ready to implement large-scale projects with developed transport and transit infrastructure, and the importance of the international port of Azerbaijani capital Baku was particularly emphasized in this regard.
From the context of what was said, it seems the "Zangezur corridor" passes through the Azerbaijani territory. Thus, Azerbaijan continues its covert expansionism, verbally for now, toward Syunik Province of Armenia.