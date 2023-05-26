Armenia opposition MP: Russia response to Azerbaijan should have been more decisive

It follows from the statements by the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, that Moscow does not have any other agreement with Azerbaijan, apart from the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020. Opposition MP Tigran Abrahamyan stated this during Friday’s press briefings in the National Assembly of Armenia.
According to him, after his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday in Moscow, Putin stated, in particular, that his positions have not changed and they reflect what is noted in the abovementioned tripartite statement.
"Azerbaijan has set up a checkpoint on the Hakari river bridge in the Lachin corridor in order to sell its plans as expensively as possible in the negotiation process," assured Abrahamyan. These plans, as the Armenian opposition lawmaker stated, are related to providing an extraterritorial regime for Azerbaijan; in other words, a road to Nakhichevan.
According to Abrahamyan, Russia, as one of the parties to the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, should have prevented the installation of the aforesaid checkpoint. Moreover, it was set up not far from the checkpoints of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.
"Russia's response [to Azerbaijan] should have been more decisive," believes the Armenian opposition legislator.
Nevertheless, as Abrahamyan noted, Azerbaijani president Aliyev uses in his actions the fact that Armenian PM Pashinyan "earlier had announced the recognition of Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan."