News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 27
USD
386.52
EUR
415.24
RUB
4.83
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.52
EUR
415.24
RUB
4.83
Show news feed
Azerbaijan pursues policy of energy ‘suffocation’ of Karabakh but says it provides electricity
Azerbaijan pursues policy of energy ‘suffocation’ of Karabakh but says it provides electricity
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Georgia
Theme: Politics, Economics, Incidents

Azerbaijan continues to falsify and manipulate, misleading those who are not familiar with the real situation.

This time Azerbaijan announced "providing electricity to all regions and cities of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur [(Zangezur)]."

During the hearings of the Environmental Impact Assessment report at the state agency for environmental expertise of Azerbaijan, the statement made by Vugar Aliyev, the advisor to the head of the Azerenergy  company, contains a number of lies.

For what purpose the Armenian region named "Zangezur" appeared in Azerbaijan immediately after its military aggression of 2020, does not need an explanation. There was no such region in Azerbaijan, and it was created specifically for territorial claims against Armenia.

The statement about providing electricity to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is also nonsense, and not only because, despite all efforts, Azerbaijan does not control the territory of Artsakh, but because the Azerbaijani authorities are making great efforts to deprive the people of Karabakh of natural gas and electricity.

The authorities of Artsakh have repeatedly stated that Azerbaijan's policy of “suffocating” Artsakh in terms of energy leads to an ecological disaster, whereas Azerbaijan persistently continues its criminal policy, and this time reinforcing it with such fabricated reports.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh's bilaterally surrounded Lisagor village head: Youth want to leave the community, go to university
On May 5, and through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, food and medicine were delivered to the Azerbaijani-besieged villages of Artsakh…
 Russia deputy PM: Azerbaijan, Armenia equally understand how transport corridors must be unblocked
Overchuk added that the leaders of these three countries will decide…
 Putin: Russia has never changed its position on Lachin corridor
And this is reflected in the tripartite agreements between Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan, the Russian president added…
 Karabakh FM sends official letters to heads of foreign diplomatic missions accredited to Armenia
Ghazaryan presented the concerns of the government of Artsakh regarding the existential dangers threatening its people…
 Armenia deputy FM, Red Cross president confer about humanitarian crisis in Karabakh
Vahe Gevorgyan reflected on Azerbaijan's violation of its international obligations as well as international humanitarian law and human rights protection norms…
 Armenia ombudswoman briefs Sweden ambassador on situation due to Lachin corridor blockade by Azerbaijan
The details of the visit by the Human Rights Defender of Armenia to Strasbourg, France were also discussed…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos