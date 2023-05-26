Azerbaijan pursues policy of energy ‘suffocation’ of Karabakh but says it provides electricity

Azerbaijan continues to falsify and manipulate, misleading those who are not familiar with the real situation.

This time Azerbaijan announced "providing electricity to all regions and cities of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur [(Zangezur)]."

During the hearings of the Environmental Impact Assessment report at the state agency for environmental expertise of Azerbaijan, the statement made by Vugar Aliyev, the advisor to the head of the Azerenergy company, contains a number of lies.

For what purpose the Armenian region named "Zangezur" appeared in Azerbaijan immediately after its military aggression of 2020, does not need an explanation. There was no such region in Azerbaijan, and it was created specifically for territorial claims against Armenia.

The statement about providing electricity to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is also nonsense, and not only because, despite all efforts, Azerbaijan does not control the territory of Artsakh, but because the Azerbaijani authorities are making great efforts to deprive the people of Karabakh of natural gas and electricity.

The authorities of Artsakh have repeatedly stated that Azerbaijan's policy of “suffocating” Artsakh in terms of energy leads to an ecological disaster, whereas Azerbaijan persistently continues its criminal policy, and this time reinforcing it with such fabricated reports.