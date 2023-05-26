Cavusoglu: Turkey ready to take positive steps with Armenia if it signs peace agreement with Azerbaijan

Ankara is ready to take positive steps in relations with Yerevan in case of the signing of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The minister of foreign affairs of Turkey announced this, RIA Novosti reports.
"We positively assess Yerevan's latest statement that they recognize Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. There are positive statements from both sides. We support it. Azerbaijan has proposed a comprehensive peace agreement; and if Armenia says ‘yes,’ very soon there will be discussions and it will be signed. Turkey will take some positive steps in this situation," said Mevlut Cavusoglu.