MFA of Armenia: Signing of the peace treaty is not included in the agenda of the Chișinău meeting

Discussions on the settlement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and, in particular, on the agreement "On establishment of peace and interstate relations" continue. Armenian Foreign Ministry's Press Secretary Ani Badalyan reports.
"As we have mentioned many times, the Armenian side will be ready to sign the agreement when the key issues are addressed.
We believe that discussions on them will continue during and after the meeting planned in the framework of the European Political Community Summit in Chisinau on June 1. Signing of the peace treaty is not included in the agenda of the Chișinău meeting," said Badalyan.