New presidential decrees prohibit assemblies, curtail freedom of expression in Karabakh
New presidential decrees prohibit assemblies, curtail freedom of expression in Karabakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan signed decrees on additional restrictions applied under martial law.

The presidential decree prohibits all kinds of gatherings, except for the purpose of realizing the right of self-determination of the people of Artsakh, as well as gatherings organized on holidays and memorial days of the Republic of Artsakh, which can be organized only with the permission of the Artsakh government.

Another decree of the Artsakh President restricts the freedom of expression of opinion, prohibits seeking, receiving and disseminating information about the defense capability, security, territorial integrity, sovereignty, constitutional or public order, normal development of economy of Artsakh through any means of information, including propaganda against them.
