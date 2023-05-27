Ukraine asks Germany for Taurus cruise missiles

Ukraine requested Taurus long-range cruise missiles from Germany, Spiegel newspaper writes.
The request from the Ukrainian side was received recently, said the German Defense Ministry spokesperson, confirming a Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung report. She did not provide any further details, such as how many missiles were requested by Kyiv.
If it delivers the missiles, Germany would follow in the footsteps of Britain -the first country to publicly supply Kiev with long-range cruise missiles earlier in May.