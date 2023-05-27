News
Nikkei Asia: Japan and NATO increase cooperation to counter China, Russia
Nikkei Asia: Japan and NATO increase cooperation to counter China, Russia
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Japan is planning to adopt a new document as early as this summer aiming at deepening its partnership with NATO and providing common framework for engagement with Russia and China as they are strengthening their own military cooperation, Nikkei Asia writes.

Although Japan is not an official member of the 31-country collective defense alliance, it is a "global partner." The Individual Partnership and Cooperation Program signed 2014 by Tokyo and NATO focuses on some specific areas such as maritime security and humanitarian assistance, but the cooperation between their armed forces largely goes beyond it.

Japan and NATO are planning to develop a tailor-made partnership program that will essentially improve this agreement. Now work is underway to ensure that it is ready for publication at the NATO summit July this year in Lithuania, the media reports.

The renewed partnership will aim to keep both sides on the same page in regard to Russia and China.

It will also highlight cyber and space domains — areas that both Beijing and Moscow are paying attention to — as areas for closer cooperation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
