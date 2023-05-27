RA MOD: Car operated by 2 servicemen delivering provisions found on inter-positional roa

On May 26, at 19:00, the rear supply vehicle operated by 2 servicemen of the RA Armed Forces, which was loaded with food and water intended for combat bases, was found on the inter-positional road. RA Ministry of Defense informs.
“The rear supply vehicle carrying the two servicemen of the RA Armed Forces, who were delivering provisions and water to combat bases on May 26, at 7 p.m., was found on the inter-positional road.
On May 26, the Azerbaijani media outlets, after it the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, disseminated misinformation claiming that the Armenian side made a sabotage-infiltration attempt and two servicemen of the Armenian armed forces had been apprehended.
Once again we inform that the release disseminated by the State Border Service of Azerbaijan regarding the Armenian side’s allegedly sabotage-infiltration attempt is an absolute false and disinformation. The Armenian side has enough proofs to deny it, which will be presented to the international partners.
There is also a weapon of one of the servicemen in the found vehicle, which proves that even if the servicemen got out of the car and were not oriented in the area, the servicemen could not have sabotage objectives.
Huge measures are being taken to reveal the circumstances of the illegal abduction of Armenian servicemen by Azerbaijan,” the statement says.