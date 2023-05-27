News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 27
USD
386.52
EUR
415.24
RUB
4.83
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.52
EUR
415.24
RUB
4.83
Show news feed
Erdogan accuses Germany of violating press freedom
Erdogan accuses Germany of violating press freedom
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday condemned the arrest of Turkish journalists in Germany last week, calling it a "violation of press freedom."

Leading journalists for the Turkish newspaper Sabah Ismail Erel and Cemil Albay were arrested in the early hours of May 17 after dozens of police officers raided their homes in Frankfurt, Germany. Their phones, laptops and electronic storage devices were also seized by the police, Anadolu reports.

"We find it unacceptable that German security forces arrested Turkish journalists with the complaint of a fugitive FETÖ (Fetullah Terrorist Organization) member. What was done in Germany is a violation of the freedom of the press," Erdogan told Turkish broadcaster A Haber.

"The plight of those who criticize Turkey on the freedom of the press is embarrassing. No journalist in my country has been blocked for doing their job. Many of the journalists they call imprisoned are in prison for smuggling weapons or possession of marijuana or heroin," added Erdogan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US ambassador announces $17.3M investments in Armenia media sector
Kvien on Thursday hosted a reception in honor of World Press Freedom Day for Armenian media representatives and other stakeholders…
 RSF calls on Azerbaijan, Russian peacekeepers to allow reporters’ freedom of movement through Lachin corridor
The Lachin corridor linking Armenia with Nagorno-Karabakh will have been blocked for three months on March 12, Reporters Without Borders noted...
 Amnesty International: The situation with Russian-speaking journalists in Europe is very disturbing
This is a topic that is extremely important for Amnesty, it worries us...
 BBC offices in India searched
Searches in New Delhi and Mumbai began in the weeks following the broadcast of a documentary critical of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Britain...
 Fox News: billionaire George Soros spends at least $131 million to bribe US media
US TV channel Fox News claimed that billionaire George Soros has been bribing the media...
 UNESCO: 86 journalists and media workers killed worldwide in 2022
According to him, the authorities of countries must take action to stop these crimes...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos