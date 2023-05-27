Nepal PM to hold talks with India's Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kumar Dahal will be visiting India next week to hold talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to strengthen the deep historic ties between the two countries, Reuters reports.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal made a statement on Saturday saying the visit will “further strengthen the age-old, multifaceted, and cordial relations between Nepal and India.”
Dahal's visit follows the tradition of Nepalese prime ministers making their first international visit to Delhi after taking office.
The Nepalese PM’s visit will start on May 31 and will include visits to the temple cities Ujjain and Indore.