Russia reports two drone attacks on oil refinery

Two drones attacked an oil refinery in the Tver region, Baza telegram channel reports.
The incident happened near the village of Erokhino, the attacked facility is serving the oil pipeline Druzhba.
The first drone arrived at around 3:15 and crashed into the oil refinery. There was an explosion, the roof of the building was damaged. Half an hour later, a second drone flew in, fell to the ground and exploded.
Workers extinguished the fire, Moskovsky Komsomolets reports.
According to Tver region authorities, no one was injured as a result of the incident. Emergency services are currently at the scene. The situation is under the personal control of the regional governor Igor Ruden.