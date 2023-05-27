News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 27
USD
386.52
EUR
415.24
RUB
4.83
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.52
EUR
415.24
RUB
4.83
Show news feed
Syunik governor: border settlements have enough weapons for self-defense
Syunik governor: border settlements have enough weapons for self-defense
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

The border settlements of Syunik Province have an adequate amount of weapons for self-defense, governor Robert Ghukasyan told journalists on May 27, noting that he cannot open many brackets.

According to him, 50 residents of Tegh village had their land stolen by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.
"The general situation in Syunik continues to be tense and uncertain. Despite all that, local residents have not left their homes and have no such intention," he said.

The governor added that a part of those displaced from Berdzor and Aghavno received jobs in Syunik. They stay at hotels in the city of Goris and are provided with food and shelter. They also receive support from the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos