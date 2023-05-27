News
Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute comments on scandalous video
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents, Culture

The "Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute" Foundation (AGMI) informs that the papers in the boxes seen in the video spread on the Internet today are the drafts of the working copies of exhibitions, conferences, lectures organized by AGMI in different years, the foundation informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"In the near future, AGMI will issue a denial request to the author of the video, and we urge those spreading the material not to disseminate unspecified information," the message says.

Earlier, a video circulated on the Internet, in which various papers were seen being burned near the Armenian Genocide Museum in Tsitsernakaberd Park.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
